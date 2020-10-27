We're just a couple of short weeks away from the launch of the PS5, and even though your current PSVR will be compatible, it remains to be seen when you'll actually be able to hook it up. Sony confirmed previously that using a PSVR on PS5 would require a camera adapter, but so far, the company has yet to reveal how to actually redeem it. They say it's going to be free for PSVR users, after all.

Speaking with UploadVR, a Sony representative confirmed that the adapter will not be shipped with the console in the box and that people will have to place an order to receive one separately. Judging from this statement, it appears that people may be able to fill out an online order or form of some kind through PlayStation. I'd wager that you'll need to provide your PSVR's serial number to register it with the company before redeeming the camera adapter.

Because the new upgraded camera for PS5 can't be used to track the headset, unfortunately, it won't support PSVR. While Sony is working on a new PSVR 2 headset, its release is likely a ways off.

Once Sony reveals more information, we'll update this with the steps you'll need to take in order to redeem your free PSVR camera adapter on PS5. If you're looking to buy a PS5 but still haven't pre-ordered one, you'll want to do that as soon as possible.