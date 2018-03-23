That's where we're here to help. We've got everything you need to set up your PlayStation VR so that it works fantastically, along with answers about space, lighting, and even where to set up your system in an already cramped apartment!

This means you'll be able to see where it can read you, as well as anything in the room that might trip you up once you've put your headset on.

Even so, you're going to need a minimum of 6 feet by 6 feet if you want to enjoy your new VR system. This is primarily because there is a 2 foot 'dead zone' directly in front of the camera where it won't properly read you while standing. With 6 feet of space, you'll have enough room to move forward and backward, without the camera losing you on its sensors. When you first start up PlayStation VR should show you what the PlayStation camera is seeing.

The second thing you need to take into mind when you are initially getting set up is how much room you'll need to play. While PlayStation VR does run off of your PlayStation 4 console, you're gonna need quite a bit of room to get the best experience possible. Sony recommends a playspace of about 10 feet long, by 6 feet wide but you can shave that down just a little bit if you're playing in cramped quarters.

If you already have your PlayStation 4 set up in a decent area, then all you'll need to do is plug the new additions from your PlayStation VR. This includes adjusting HDMI cords, plugging in the processor unit, and making sure everything has a snug connection. There are a lot of cords to take in, but they're all numbered in an attempt to make it easier on you.

The first thing that you need to do before you even consider moving furniture, or rearranging your house, is figuring out where you plan on playing PlayStation VR. You'll need the space to set up your console, television and PlayStation Camera, along with having enough space to move around without crashing into anything fragile or breakable.

This is why you'll want to take a look around the room that you plan to play in, and ensure there isn't anything that is going to distract your PlayStation Camera. PlayStation VR works best in a dim room, where the lights from your headset, and the lights on your PlayStation Move controllers are bright and easy to see.

Unlike some other VR systems, PlayStation 4 uses light calibration in order to see you while you are playing in VR, so keeping an eye on the lights near where you plan to play is pretty key. This is specifically because bright lights like LED monitors in the background, or morning light streaming through a window can actually throw everything off.

Depending on your living situation and where your PlayStation VR is set up, you might be having issues finding six feet of uninterrupted space. This is especially true for the folks playing in apartments, weirdly shaped rooms, or homes with roommates. While it will take a little bit of wiggle work, there are a few things you can do to help.

When you set up your camera for the PlayStation VR, make sure it's placed in a way that gives you access to as much free space possible. This might mean placing the camera on top of or to the side of your TV. By making sure that the camera is facing towards the largest amount of open space, you can avoid having to rearrange your living room to make it more amenable to VR.

It's also worth it to remember that while it might seem counter intuitive to have the PlayStation camera pointing in a weird direction, the only thing that really matters is that it can read your movements. You won't have to keep an eye on the TV, which may open up options for where to point that camera to score 6 feet of space for VR.

Even in a small or narrow room, you can usually clear out enough space to play.

There is, of course, always the option to go ahead and permanently rearrange your furniture. By doing this you will ensure that you don't need to move things out of the way every time you want to turn on your PlayStation VR. This might mean ensuring that all couches are against the wall, or completely removing your coffee table from the middle of the room.

The third option is to just move things out of the way when you are getting ready to play. Even in a small or narrow room, you can usually clear out enough room to play without running into anything. This may make life more difficult for anyone else who is in your home at the same time, but it will get you the room you need to play safely.

No matter how you adjust your space, you'll want to make sure that no animals or people are going to be running into your playspace. Make sure that roomies know you can't see or hear anything going on in the real world when you are playing. Likewise, if your pet likes to curl up at your feet when you are playing video games, you may want to put up some kind of barrier. That way you won't accidentally step on the dog's tail when you are trying to score a goal in Sparc. The same goes for toddlers, minus the carrier and tail part — just make sure they won't crawl over into the area where you play.

Take advantage of PlayStation VR games that let you sit

There is a final option for making sure that you have enough room to use your PlayStation VR. Many of the games that are available will allow you to play sitting down. As long as you are playing a game that allows you to sit down, you won't need quite as much space to play.

This won't be possible with every game since some of them do require you to stand, but If you're in seriously cramped conditions, this can ensure that you don't lose out on using VR entirely. You'll just need enough space to reach your arms out while sitting on a chair or stool.

If this is the route you decide to go, we suggest investing in a decent swivel chair. This way it's easy to turn, or look behind you while in VR.

Use a spare room

Your best option is to have a room that is dedicated to VR. For most people, though, this isn't really feasible. After all, if you live in a place, it's doubtful there is an entirely empty room just lying around waiting for you to fill it up with your brand new VR adventures.

Your best option is to have a room that is dedicated to VR.

If you've just had a roommate move out, or you're in the process of moving into a new place, you may well have a spare room; you're looking at the best case scenario. This way you can easily set up your PlayStation VR, PlayStation 4, and television without having to worry about moving or rearranging the room.

What kind of room do you have?