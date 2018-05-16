The first day I had my Oculus Go I began fiddling with how to make it fit right. It's not that I have the straps too tight or the viewfinder askew. It's that the darn thing is so top-heavy that my cheeks start to hurt after just a few minutes. I would eventually find myself lifting, pulling, twisting, and doing all manner of things to try to ease the pain, but to no avail. After a few weeks, I've pretty much figured out the most comfortable positioning I can manage (though it still starts to hurt after about 30 minutes). If you're struggling to get the right fit with your Oculus Go, check out some of my suggestions. Adjust the strap arms upward

I know, it seems counterintuitive, especially if you've got a small head. Rotating the strap arms (the brace that holds the nylon strap) upward is actually intended to make the headset more comfortable for larger heads. It adds a bit of slack to the top strap. Thanks to a tweet from Car, I learned that by rotating the strap arms upward, it relieves some of the pressure from the cheeks. I tried it out and it really helped a lot. It redirects some of the pressure to your forehead, which is much better at handling extra weight than cheeks. The only downside to this is that it lets in just a tiny bit of light under the nose curve, which leads to my second suggestion. Adjust the headset downward toward your nose more

To relieve some of that cheek pressure, get the bottom of the headset over the cheekbones as much as possible. I can position the headset so that the inner nose arc rests lightly on the bridge of my nose while the view is still clear. This, combined with the raised strap arms, lifts a lot of pressure off of the cheeks. Keep in mind that if your strap arms aren't rotated upward, you might put too much pressure on your nose, which is just as uncomfortable as putting pressure on your cheeks. Wear a cap