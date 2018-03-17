The Big Dance is just beginning, and while there are apps aplenty to keep bracket-makers and die-hard fans watching and trash-talking, not all of us need that. Some of us just want to see how far our local team has gotten so far. Some of us just need a quick way to find out what channel the next good game's going to be on. Some of us just want to get the score and then get on with our lives. Some of us just need Google Assistant.

First, a word about the women's teams

According to Google Home's sports support page, Google Home only covers basketball scores from the NBA, the WNBA, and Division 1 Men's teams of the NCAA. So, if you want to follow the Louisville men, you're fine, but if you want to follow the women, you'll have to look to other apps instead. Looking up a particular team score

If you just want to see how far your alma mater has gotten or if the home team is playing today, Google Assistant is all over this. In fact, when you ask about March Madness, Google Assistant recommends just asking for specific teams rather than the whole field (we'll get to why in a moment). There's a few ways to phrase it, but above all else you need to include that it's the basketball team, otherwise Google Assistant might default to the football team or regular search results, even though football ended three months ago. Go figure. OK Google, is Louisville basketball playing today?

OK Google, when is the Baylor Bears basketball game?

OK Google, did Duke basketball win?

OK Google, who is Notre Dame basketball playing? These games were scheduled Sunday night and the second/third round games are scheduled hours/days after winning their matches, so Assistant might not get the matchups the second your team wins. Google Assistant can only tell you matches that have been piped in from its Knowledge Graph, so keep that in mind if Assistant doesn't have the next match lined up when you ask. Following the whole bracket? You'll have to look elsewhere