The Google Assistant can now be changed to sound like a man, and this is how to do it.

It's been exactly one year since the Google Assistant debuted on the Pixel and Pixel XL last October, and while we're expecting big changes in both hardware and software from Google at its Pixel event, there's a new feature with the Assistant that you can mess around with right now.

The Google Assistant has used the voice of a female ever since its conception, but just before the big launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google is giving you the option to change the Assistant's voice to a male's. You can change the voice for both the Assistant on your phone and Google Home, and the process for doing so is fairly simple.

Changing Assistant voices on your phone

Hold down on your home button to prompt the Google Assistant Tap the circular blue icon near the upper-right Touch the overflow icon in the top-right and go to Settings Go to Preferences -> Assistant voice

Changing Assistant voices on Google Home

Open the Google Home app Go to More settings from the hamburger menu Preferences -> Assistant voice

Once you're at the Assistant voice section, Voice I is the female voice and Voice II is the male one. Tapping the blue speaker icon next to each one will play a preview for how it sounds, and touching anywhere else on either voice option will select it as your new default. The male voice doesn't change anything about how the Google Assistant works, but it is nice to have some added customization over how Google's AI sounds when interacting with it.

