The Google Assistant can now be changed to sound like a man, and this is how to do it.
It's been exactly one year since the Google Assistant debuted on the Pixel and Pixel XL last October, and while we're expecting big changes in both hardware and software from Google at its Pixel event, there's a new feature with the Assistant that you can mess around with right now.
The Google Assistant has used the voice of a female ever since its conception, but just before the big launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google is giving you the option to change the Assistant's voice to a male's. You can change the voice for both the Assistant on your phone and Google Home, and the process for doing so is fairly simple.
Changing Assistant voices on your phone
- Hold down on your home button to prompt the Google Assistant
- Tap the circular blue icon near the upper-right
- Touch the overflow icon in the top-right and go to Settings
- Go to Preferences -> Assistant voice
Changing Assistant voices on Google Home
- Open the Google Home app
- Go to More settings from the hamburger menu
- Preferences -> Assistant voice
Once you're at the Assistant voice section, Voice I is the female voice and Voice II is the male one. Tapping the blue speaker icon next to each one will play a preview for how it sounds, and touching anywhere else on either voice option will select it as your new default. The male voice doesn't change anything about how the Google Assistant works, but it is nice to have some added customization over how Google's AI sounds when interacting with it.
Reader comments
Not available yet in Canada on my Pixel, using US Enlgish and on latest October patch, latest update for Google app, Home app, and play services. URGH.
AC, thanks again for providing detailed write-ups on updates Google makes to its products no matter how small. You guys do a great job on keeping us readers informed.
Keep it up!
Thank you for that.. I had no idea this setting could be changed.. Learn something new everyday!
Where is my crisp British woman voice? I want to feel like James Bond getting my info from Moneypenny.
That's the voice I prefer to use. Very posh!
Nah, not necessarily posh... Just Surrey lol.
This article has me wondering if the voice is acted or if they Hatsune Miku'd it...
I suspect the later.