The OnePlus 6 is OnePlus's big flagship for 2018, and like we heard at Google I/O, is one of a handful of phones you can use to download the Android P beta right now.

Android P is currently in a Developer Preview 2 stage, meaning there are still a few bugs here and there that could make your experience a bit rough. However, if you're okay with that and want to start playing with the new software, here's what you need to do.

One more thing! Before you begin this process, make sure you understand the risk involved. Flashing software can potentially brick your phone if you're not careful, so be certain you've got enough time to complete the process and read all the instructions are careful as possible.

Assuming your OnePlus 6 is plugged into your computer, you'll then proceed with the following:

From your computer, go to OnePlus's website and head to the Android P beta page. Click on the Download Now button. This will download a .ZIP file containing all the necessary files for the Android P beta. Click on Settings. Click System updates. Click the top right corner icon. Click on local upgrade. Click the installation package. Click immediately upgrade.

Once these steps have been completed, it's time to head to your phone.

If the OnePlus 6 is turned on, hold the power button and tap the shut down option. Hold the power button and volume down buttons at the same time to enter Recovery Mode. Select the Wipe data/factory reset option. Click power and select yes to confirm your selection. Select Reboot system now.

Your OnePlus 6 will then download the Android P file, and after a few minutes, should be up and running with the new software!

There are a ton of new features and goodies to check out with Android P, but it's important to note there are a few things that aren't working. Right now, known issues include:

VoLTE doesn't work

Bluetooth connectivity has "compatibility issues"

The Wi-Fi SoftAP device manager isn't functional

Slow motion mode in the camera is unstable

Face Unlock isn't working

Widevine L1 is not operational

Enjoy Android P on your OnePlus 6!

