The best feature of Google Photos is the hassle free backups: all your photos and videos are automatically up to the cloud, so you won't lose your favorite memories. If you're moving to a new phone, all of your old photos are available just by signing in.

A side effect of this is it means your photos and videos don't need to take up space on your phone. 256GB phones are a thing, but you can save a good bit of money by getting phones with less storage. Videos — especially 4K videos — can fill up your phone fast, so if you can offload them to the cloud you'll keep your phone from filling up. Here's how to free up space in Google Photos! Open the Google Photos app. Tap the three-line icon in the upper left corner. Tap Free up space. You'll see a summary of how much space can be freed from your phone. When you're ready, tap Free up X MB.