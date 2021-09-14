The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the most unique phones on the market, and with that unique folding form factor comes a load of unique features. Once you've gone through the first things to do with your Fold 3 checklist, it's time to get those apps set up for Flex Mode. Flex Mode is the name Samsung uses when you've got your Galaxy Z Fold 3 open halfway, making an L-shape with the screens, and can be used in many handy ways when setting your phone on a desk. Here's how to force Flex Mode on your Z Fold 3.

How to force Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 3

While some Samsung apps ship pre-installed, the Z Fold 3 has specific Flex Mode features — the camera app, for instance — most of your favorite apps aren't specifically built for this feature. Because of that, you'll need to force Flex Mode for every app you want to use it for.

Open system settings by pulling down your notification bar at the top of the phone and clicking the gear icon on the top-right. Alternatively, you can launch settings from the app drawer on your home screen. Scroll down to and select advanced features. Select labs. Select Flex mode panel. Click the slider next to any app name to enable Flex Mode for that app. If you no longer want Flex Mode enabled for a specific app, flip the slider to disable it for each app.

With Flex Mode enabled, you can get a secondary action panel on the bottom screen when half-folding the Z Fold 3. This is particularly useful for when you've got a video playing or music playing and want dedicated media controls on the bottom screen or just need quick access to volume and brightness functions while playing a game.

