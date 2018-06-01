Modern Android phones make excellent devices for streaming media. Whether that means watching video on YouTube, listening to music through an app like Spotify, or indulging in an audiobook from Audible, your phone and a good set of headphones are all you need for a first-class experience.

Unless that experience gets interrupted by the app randomly shutting down, that is.

Here's a quick look at what's going on and what you can do to try and prevent it from happening.

Why it happens

The reason that streaming apps can stop abruptly and shut down has good intentions behind it — to save your battery.

Android and the phone manufacturers that use it know you want your battery to last forever on a single charge. That's not possible, but what can be done is to add tools inside the system that keep apps from chewing through battery when they are not in focus — particularly in the foreground.

Android itself can have an unlimited amount of applications running. When the software is built, engineers alter a bit of the code to match how many apps can run based on the hardware used to build the phone. It's complicated, but those engineers can set parameters about how much memory apps can use while you're looking at them, while they are running in the background, while they are "sleeping" in the background, and apps that support other apps. When that number is reached, the system will start closing apps based on how they are running, not when they were last used.

RAM: What it is and when do you need more?

An app that is on your screen and you're interacting with is in focus. That means plenty of system resources are allowed to be used because it's assumed that you want that app up and running and are OK with it using battery power.

But an app like Spotify doesn't really need to be on your screen to work to its full potential, so it should be able to tell the system that it still needs to be "in focus" — and therefore kept alive — even when it's not actually open on the screen. It should be able to use things like battery power or your network connection because you asked it to.