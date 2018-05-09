Some users have reported issues where they can only see an image within the PlayStation VR head-mounted display (HMD) and not on the TV. While this isn't game-breaking, it means something is wrong with either your hardware or software. Here are a few fixes you can try when experiencing screen-mirroring issues.

Check your HDCP settings

High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is designed to prevent copying of content while it is transferred via certain connections. For whatever reason, some PSVR games are affected by having HDCP enabled. Here's how to disable it.

Click Settings. Click System. Click Enable HDCP. Click Yes. The checkmark should disappear from the box and HDCP will be disabled.

Check your HDMI cables

Many PlayStation VR users have reported in about faulty or poor-quality HDMI cables shipping with the unit. If you're having screen-mirroring issues, unplug each HDMI cable one at a time and replace it with one that didn't come with your PSVR. If an image shows up on your TV, you'll know it was an HDMI cable.