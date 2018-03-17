One of the most important elements of gaming is your controller. The controller is your entry point to whatever world you are choosing to inhabit. If you are having problems with your controller then you are going to have problems in your game. There is nothing quite as frustrating as knowing what you want to do but not being able to achieve it because there is an issue with your controller.

One relatively common issue with PlayStation 4 dual stick controllers seems to be the jitters. It's as if your controller has had too many cups of coffee. If you are experiencing this issue, you will find that input from your sticks (usually the left) will start to stutter. You will push the stick forward and rather than seeing smooth movement on the screen you will see movement that starts and stops with no seeming rhyme or reason.

Have no fear. Before you toss that dual-stick in the trash, let's take a look at what you can try to remedy your problem.

Spring Cleaning

Often, this issue can be caused by one of the biggest enemies of electronics. Dust and dirt can cause poor electrical connection which can lead to unreliable results or even all-out failure.

Many people online have suggested pushing the stick to one side and blowing into the gap. I would discourage this. When you blow into your electronics to clear out the dust it may be temporarily effective. However, when you blow with your mouth there is a measurable amount of moisture that gets left behind. This moisture can often exasperate dust issues as the dust could end up sticking to this built up moisture.

The best thing you can do is buy a can of compressed air. Compressed are is clean and dry and will not leave moisture residue on your electronics. You can pick up a two pack of canned air at Amazon for $15. See at Amazon

You will want to use a straw attachment with your air. Simply push your stick to one side and angle the straw so that the compressed air will be injected into your controller. Move the stick in a few different directions and repeat the process. Hopefully, this will remove any errant dust which may be causing a connection issue with your stick.

Replacement parts