Huawei's EMUI skin has come a long way in the last three years, but there are areas where it falls short. Push notifications in particular have been an issue for some time now, with EMUI's aggressive memory management to blame. There are times when notifications from a particular app just won't show up, or instances where all background services are disabled if the screen has been off for a few hours. Here's how you can manually fix the issue.

How to fix push notifications on P30 Pro

Open Settings from the app drawer or home screen. Select Apps. Choose an app to see its options. Select Power usage details. Tap App launch to configure the settings. Disable the Manage automatically toggle and set auto-launch, Secondary launch, and Run in background to On.

That's it! Once you set the background activity monitoring to manual, EMUI will no longer disable that service when the phone is in an idle state.

Accessorize your P30 Pro in style

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.