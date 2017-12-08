When a convenience turns into a concern, we get mad.
The Google Pixel 2's fingerprint sensor is in a perfect place to effortlessly use. But what happens when you put your finger there and it just ... doesn't work? After a few attempts of the sensor not recognizing your fingerprint, the software actually fails out and requires you to enter your passcode to get past the lock screen or password to enter a secure app. That's not fun — particularly when it happens regularly.
It's easy to think that the fingerprint sensor itself just isn't good or there's a problem with the software. It's actually likely something much simpler: the sensor is just dirty.
I was having a seriously frustrating time using my Pixel 2 XL. Unlike my smaller Pixel 2, the fingerprint sensor just stopped working regularly. I was consistently tripping the "too many attempts" counter trying to get the fingerprint sensor to work, and even removing and re-adding my fingerprints wasn't fixing it. I thought the sensor was failing ... until I looked closely at it and saw just how much grime had built up on the sensor over the weeks I've had it. Ew. But this is totally normal — we wash our hands often because they get dirty, but how often are we washing our phones?
With just a few swipes of a damp cloth, you'll see the film of grime start to disappear.
If you're facing the same issue, it's time to clean up your fingerprint sensor. But first, you might as well start fresh in the software as well by removing your previously learned fingerprints. Go into Settings, Security & location and Pixel Imprint and then confirm your screen lock. Tap the little trash can icon next to all enrolled fingerprints to delete them — now it's time to clean the sensor.
Cleaning your fingerprint sensor is simple. You don't need a fancy cloth or special cleaning solutions. For most situations of regular "yeah you get some stuff stuck on there" you can just use a damp non-abrasive cloth or even a paper towel. Remove your case, if you have one, and get the towel damp (not dripping wet). Give the sensor a good little scrub — there's a good chance you'll start to see the film of grime come off right away. Without placing much pressure on it, continue to rub in a circular motion for about 15 seconds to make sure it's all cleaned up.
Set the phone aside and let the sensor dry out. Provided you didn't soak your cloth to start, it shouldn't take long. Once it's dry, open up those Security & location settings again and enroll your fingerprints. It's very likely that this simple process of cleaning the sensor has just fixed your recognition woes. It completely alleviated my fingerprint sensor problems, and I think it will for you too.
Reader comments
So this article is specific to the Pixel 2? I guess it never happens on any other phone.
#1 culprit....Cheeto fingers.
I would think that keeping the surface of something that reads information is common sense for anyone who owns advanced tech.
Most gloves don't work on on touch screens.
Pictures may be blurry if the lens is dirty or obstructed.
DVDs/Blu Rays may not play if their surface is dirty or scratched.
The problems with the Pixel 2 have nothing to do with the scanner being dirty, i've gone through 3 Pixel 2 XLs they all had the same issue and Google has confirmed it's a software issue that they are looking in to. So cleaning the scanner, having dry hands, adding additional copies of the same finger do no fix the problem.
Best Android phone you can RMA.
Aren't they missing you over at BGR?
That would make a good article title LOL
That didn't work for me at all. I was having problems starting last week. I had already cleaned it and re-enrolled my fingerprints. The solution was upgrading to 8.1. It immediately became reliable again, for me.
I clean my entire phone at least once a month.. Never once had an issue with fp scanner. Only if I move too quickly.. OG Pixel
Good on you for keeping your phone clean!
Moisture will do it too. I've had failed attempts when there is actually moisture on the sensor, or wet fingers. Just a little will cause it to fail.
Everyday there's problems with this phone.. Complete garbage at a premium price.
Smooth out the sensor very carefully with a very fine sand paper. Never had a problem afterward. The coating messes up the sensor.
Are you the person who said you can recharge your phone by putting it in the microwave for 5 minutes?