No matter what phone you're using — whether it's a budget Moto E4 or a $900 Galaxy Note 8 — it will have an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. The IMEI number is a unique identifier that's usually a string of 15 digits, and comes in handy if you're trying to locate a lost or stolen phone.

How can I find my phone's IMEI number?

There are several ways to find the IMEI number of your phone — the easiest is to key in *#06# from the dialer and you'll get a dialog box with the IMEI shown on the screen. The IMEI number is also printed at the back on a few phones, or underneath the battery housing for older phones that have removable batteries.

You can also find the IMEI number by heading into your phone's settings by going to Settings -> About phone -> Status -> IMEI information. Alongside the IMEI number, you'll likely find the SV number, which denotes the software version. The IMEI number is also printed on the retail packaging, so even if you don't have your phone, you can find the IMEI.

Should you lose your phone or if it gets stolen, you'll have to furnish law enforcement authorities with the IMEI number so they can locate your device. Carriers rely on IMEI numbers to identify devices registered on their network, and in an event of a lost or stolen phone, they'll be able to blacklist the IMEI to prevent a particular device from being used on their network.

