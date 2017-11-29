Spoiler alert – it's a big improvement.
Samsung's been making some of the best Android phones for years, and while the company has been excelling at premium design, camera performance, and gorgeous displays, software is one area that's never been a strong suit.
This year's Galaxy S8 introduced the Samsung Experience as a replacement for TouchWiz, and while still not as fast or snappy as stock Android, it was Samsung's best custom software we've seen to date. The Note 8 launched with a very similar layout with a couple tweaks here and there, but when you pair this with a Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM, performance is some of the best we've ever seen on a Samsung device.
Here's what some of our forum users had to say on the matter.
toenail_flicker11-27-2017 08:01 PM“
it's lovely. very smooth and very fast if you keep it cleanReply
bigcanoe11-27-2017 08:23 PM“
Yes, coming from an iPhone 7 it's like Buttah.Reply
amyf2711-27-2017 08:32 PM“
I have had the S7 Edge, the S8 +, and now the Note 8. The 7edge was a glitchful damned thing, but I still liked it. It was too small though (I haf the Note 7 through two recalls prior). The S8+ was a vast improvement over the 7 Edge. Note 8? Blows everything away, IMO. Fast, smooth, you name it this phone can do it. It is a true beast. I LOVE the darned thing lol.Reply
Risley8811-27-2017 08:34 PM“
Agreed. I have an iPhone 8+ and Note 8. Both phones have their strengths and weaknesses but the Note 8 is WAY smoother and faster feeling in opening/closing animations, downloading and opening files, web pages etc... I realize in those geek bench tests and things that the iPhone A11 chip is supposedly light years ahead of everything else but in every day use I'm here to say my Note 8...Reply
If you own a Galaxy Note 8, we'd now like to pass the question on to you – Have you noticed any slowdowns or lag on the phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
How fast is the Galaxy Note 8 compared to its predecessors?
Won't get an argument against this assessment from me. This is the best Samsung device I've ever owned.
Nope this thing is wicked fast and smooth. It's clearly the best Android phone you can buy right now.
I prefer a phone that is as secure as it can be. Samsung is simply to slow in releasing googles security patches and often skips them altogether. Here in Oz we went directly from the august patch to the October patch that they released on 21st of november.. That was 3 months being vulnerable to blue-borne that google fixed in their september patch. Until Samsung actually starts releasing every monthly security patch they are on my no list.
Interesting. When I recieved mine a month ago it had an update available. After flashing I was still on Aug security! My old Note5 was updated faster! Not that I care too much but for THE flagship they should release at least every two months! (verizon, us)
I can understand your position, but I look at it like this, were there any known exploits of Blueborne or even KRACK. Haven't heard of any. So if I'm getting updates every 2 to 3 months, I'm cool with it if it means I can get a phone with all the features I want. My phone being exploited is not really something that crosses my mind.
I love my Note 4 and am going to keep it forever... No IR blaster and No removable battery is a deal breaker for me.....Just kidding.
I thought it was my turn to post that BS, you know someone was going to.
I love my Note 8. It is a rock solid beast. The battery is only slightly bigger than my Note 5 and it last a lot, lot, lot longer. I no longer turn off features to save battery to get through a day.
And the processing power is smooooooooooth as silk.
I hope the oreo update brings this smoothness to my S8+!