Spoiler alert – it's a big improvement.

Samsung's been making some of the best Android phones for years, and while the company has been excelling at premium design, camera performance, and gorgeous displays, software is one area that's never been a strong suit.

This year's Galaxy S8 introduced the Samsung Experience as a replacement for TouchWiz, and while still not as fast or snappy as stock Android, it was Samsung's best custom software we've seen to date. The Note 8 launched with a very similar layout with a couple tweaks here and there, but when you pair this with a Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM, performance is some of the best we've ever seen on a Samsung device.

Here's what some of our forum users had to say on the matter.

toenail_flicker 11-27-2017 08:01 PM “ it's lovely. very smooth and very fast if you keep it clean Reply

bigcanoe 11-27-2017 08:23 PM “ Yes, coming from an iPhone 7 it's like Buttah. Reply

amyf27 11-27-2017 08:32 PM “ I have had the S7 Edge, the S8 +, and now the Note 8. The 7edge was a glitchful damned thing, but I still liked it. It was too small though (I haf the Note 7 through two recalls prior). The S8+ was a vast improvement over the 7 Edge. Note 8? Blows everything away, IMO. Fast, smooth, you name it this phone can do it. It is a true beast. I LOVE the darned thing lol. Reply

Risley88 11-27-2017 08:34 PM “ Agreed. I have an iPhone 8+ and Note 8. Both phones have their strengths and weaknesses but the Note 8 is WAY smoother and faster feeling in opening/closing animations, downloading and opening files, web pages etc... I realize in those geek bench tests and things that the iPhone A11 chip is supposedly light years ahead of everything else but in every day use I'm here to say my Note 8... Reply

If you own a Galaxy Note 8, we'd now like to pass the question on to you – Have you noticed any slowdowns or lag on the phone?

