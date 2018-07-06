Let's say you bought someone a slick VR headset for their birthday. Let's also say you decided to try the headset for yourself because why not? Now you're faced with a conundrum: you can't just leave your account signed into the headset, or that'd be a dead giveaway. Fortunately, it's not hard to perform a factory reset, and they'll be none the wiser.

Here's how to factory reset your Lenovo Mirage Solo!

How to factory reset the Lenovo Mirage Solo