Let's say you bought someone a slick VR headset for their birthday. Let's also say you decided to try the headset for yourself because why not? Now you're faced with a conundrum: you can't just leave your account signed into the headset, or that'd be a dead giveaway. Fortunately, it's not hard to perform a factory reset, and they'll be none the wiser.
Here's how to factory reset your Lenovo Mirage Solo!
How to factory reset the Lenovo Mirage Solo
- Turn the headset on, and place it on your head.
- Press the indented button on the controller to bring up a menu.
- Select the Settings icon near the top of your field of view.
Select All Settings.
- Use the gesture pad to scroll to the bottom of the list.
- Select Reset options.
- Select Factory data reset.
- Select Reset device.
And that's it! The next time someone uses the Mirage Solo, they'll see the out-of-box experience!