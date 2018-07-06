Let's say you bought someone a slick VR headset for their birthday. Let's also say you decided to try the headset for yourself because why not? Now you're faced with a conundrum: you can't just leave your account signed into the headset, or that'd be a dead giveaway. Fortunately, it's not hard to perform a factory reset, and they'll be none the wiser.

Here's how to factory reset your Lenovo Mirage Solo!

How to factory reset the Lenovo Mirage Solo

  1. Turn the headset on, and place it on your head.
  2. Press the indented button on the controller to bring up a menu.
  3. Select the Settings icon near the top of your field of view.

  4. Select All Settings.

  5. Use the gesture pad to scroll to the bottom of the list.
  6. Select Reset options.
  7. Select Factory data reset.
  8. Select Reset device.

And that's it! The next time someone uses the Mirage Solo, they'll see the out-of-box experience!