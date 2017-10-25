You'll be able to name that song title with Now Playing enabled on your Pixel 2.

Google's Pixel 2 has arrived, bringing with it some awesome new features to take advantage of. One of the new additions is Now Playing: a function that will detect what song is playing on nearby speakers and show the artist and song title on your screen. We've got the details on how to enable it here!

Enable Now Playing

While some features like to hide deep inside settings, enabling Now Playing is a pretty easy task. You can find it under the "Setting up your Pixel" section of Settings. Now Playing works offline and doesn't send this information to Google but it is worth noting that there's currently only a catalog of about 10,000 songs it can recognize and detect for you.

Open Settings. Tap Sound. Tap the arrow next to Advanced Settings. Tap Now Playing. Tap the toggle to enable Now Playing.

Are you listening?

Now Playing is an awesome feature for anyone who enjoys easily discerning what you are listening to. Easy to enable, and with a pretty sizeable catalog it can recognize, it's an awesome feature and one many of us didn't even know we needed. Will you be using Now Playing? Is this a feature you're excited about? Let us know about it in the comments below!