The Resident Evil 3 remake is just a couple of weeks away but Capcom is allowing players to experience a taste of that horror ahead of launch. Unlike the "One Shot" demo that premiered ahead of Resident Evil 2 in 2019, you aren't limited in how many times you can play this demo. As a result, it's a good way to familiarize yourself with the new controls and some of the new action-oriented abilities you have — which you'll need against the terrifying threat of Nemesis.
The demo goes live on March 19.
How to download the Resident Evil 3 demo on PS4
- Open your PS4 homescreen.
- Scroll down to Games.
- Select Demos.
- Scroll until you see the Resident Evil 3 demo.
- You can also sort by Release date: newest first.
How to download the Resident Evil 3 demo on desktop
- Go to store.playstation.com.
- Log in to your PlayStation account.
- If the demo isn't being advertised there, use the search bar.
The demo is roughly 7.47GB in size, so make sure you have that much free space. The demo is live in New Zealand right now, so you can find it at this link. We'll be updating this post as it becomes available in other regions. Do note that on PS4, you cannot change your region, so you'll need to wait until it becomes available where you are.
After completing the demo, you'll get to see an exclusive new trailer. Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.
