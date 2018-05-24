There's currently a lot of buzz surrounding the OnePlus 6, and rightly so. The phone offers some of the best value for your money that you can find right now in the smartphone space, but as the saying goes, "something's got to give."

The camera department is one that OnePlus has often struggled with, and on the flip side, Google currently dominates this area with the Pixel 2/2 XL.

One of our forum users recently asked how the OnePlus 6's camera compares to the one on the Pixel 2, and this is what the community had to say.

worldsoutro

Its unfair to compare O6 to a pixel 2 considering the price point and resources each company has in developing camera software. What O6 gives you is a solid camera experience nothing more, nothing less. If you are looking for the best camera possible then you gotta fork over the money and buy a P20, Pixel 2xl or a Samsung device

Morty2264

I couldn't agree with you more. It's difficult to compare a "flagship killer" to a flagship in this regard. OP will have many excellent attributes but it is not at the same price point as a Google Phone and will therefore sacrifice a couple of bells and whistles. I think OnePlus makes a decent camera. It'll get the job done and get the job done well. But if one wants a spectacular and...

RaRa85

I think the OnePlus 6 is slightly behind the Google Pixel 2. Its definitely not a night and day difference to me and most of that margin can be covered in post processing. Also I think for video, the OnePlus 6 actually does better than a lot of the big names.

Armeniandave

I've watched a ton of YouTube videos and I'd say the camera is fine. I'm not a professional photographer so I'm sure I'll be happy if it's even close to my Pixel. Doesn't need to be better, just close.

What do you think? How does the OnePlus 6's camera stand up against the Pixel 2?

