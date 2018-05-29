As the saying often goes, OnePlus phones are great — for the price. The OnePlus 6 is the company's latest flagship that gets far more right than wrong and offers 90% of the experience you'll find with competing flagships for a few hundred dollars less.

However, what if the OnePlus 6 didn't have that great value going for it? What if it cost the same as phones like the Pixel 2, Galaxy S9, and others?

One of our Android Central forum members recently asked this very question, and this is how the community responded.

Itsa_Me_Mario

Hell no. The OP6 compared to the flagships, a group of which it is not a member, without the price difference has no appeal at all.

worldsoutro

my pixel is collecting dust as I have been using my o6. OnePlus for the win

Kirstein Gourlay

Given that a P2 XL is now £629 from Carphone Warehouse unlocked (UK) I think that it is still better than the OnePlus 6, due to its camera. I did the photo comparison test via a YouTube video and I much preferred the Pixel 2 camera shots to the OnePlus 6's shots. To me the colours were all wrong and a lot of detail was missing in comparison to the shots taken by the Pixel 2 XL. I definitely would...

Vanilla Thought

I think when you look at the objective specs the 1+6 is better than most (processing, battery, size). Others are not as good (face id, screen resolution). If the phone were priced like the others, I would expect to be able to walk in a store hold it, play with it, and buy it with a finance option. Putting the phone in the store is a big part of the price difference. The real question is: does...

What about you? How do you think the OnePlus 6 holds up to other flagships?

