A few days ago, Instagram rolled out a new shooting mode in its Stories camera called Focus, which allows you to take artsy photos of yourself and friends with artificial bokeh and separation from your background. That's right — it's basically portrait mode, and it's rolling out to Android users as we speak. But a lot of phones already have portrait mode, so ... what's the difference, and should you ditch your default camera app and start taking photos with Instagram instead? The answer may depend on what phone you're carrying. I gathered some of the most popular phones I had sitting around the office and took some sample shots to compare the strengths and weaknesses of Instagram Focus. Here's a collection of photos of me looking cold and frustrated at gray skies and flurries in the middle of April, all taken with different phones and shooting modes! Galaxy S9 Right off the bat, we can see in the sample shots from my Galaxy S9 that Instagram Focus is significantly softer than the selective focus mode in the stock camera app. From my glasses to my facial hair, the logo on my hoodie, and the sleep-deprived bags under my eyes, the S9's own camera software was simply able to pull in more detail. Samsung's selective focus also did a much better job at separating my hair from the sky behind me, whereas Instagram Focus seems to have started blurring the image just past my hairline. In Focus's defense, however, the S9's selective focus seems to have decided the entire lower half of my torso was on a different focal plane, leading to an unnatural bokeh effect.

One thing to keep in mind is that Instagram captures photos in the same aspect ratio and resolution as your display, so while the selective focus shot was captured in 4:3, the photo taken with Focus matches the Galaxy S9's 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and measures in at 2076x1080. While the aspect ratio isn't necessarily a big deal, the reduced resolution can be, since the 4:3 shot comes in at a much larger 4032x3024. Selfies So about how selfies? Like Instagram, the Galaxy S9's stock camera app allows for portrait photos with artificial depth from the front camera as well as the rear. Comparing the two again, the difference here is a lot less noticeable. Instagram's photo actually looks sharper than Samsung's this time, though it still struggles with hair separation, and the difference in resolution is still in play.

Interestingly, Instagram Focus actually takes a reversed photo by default, which you'll quickly notice if, like me, you're wearing a shirt with lettering. I uploaded the original photo as well as a flipped version in case you'd want a closer comparison against the shot taken with Samsung's default camera app. One thing I didn't care for with the photo taken with Instagram is how heavily saturated it is, but aside from that I'd call these sample shots pretty evenly matched. Huawei Mate 10 Pro On to the Mate 10 Pro, my go-to phone for dependable battery life, the differences here are a bit more subtle, with a few standouts for each camera. Yet again, the photo taken with Instagram Focus is less sharp, but by a slimmer margin than on the Galaxy S9. While the Mate 10 Pro's portrait mode has more detail, I'm happy with the clarity in either photo.

The biggest difference I noticed was color; while the Focus photos were more saturated on the Galaxy S9, I found the opposite to be true with the Mate 10 Pro. The image taken in Huawei's camera app is much more saturated, particularly in the shadows, and there's a warmer overall tone than in Instagram's Focus mode. Selfies Just like the Galaxy S9, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro allows you to take portrait mode shots with either camera, as well as within Instagram's Focus mode. The Mate 10 Pro's front-facing camera is far from my top pick for taking selfies, but my findings with the rear camera seem to remain true up front, as well. My hoodie is much darker in the shot taken within Huawei's own camera app, and the grass shows a much warmer characteristic.

I actually prefer the background blur from Instagram's camera here, though; particularly with the tree behind me, the blur looks considerably spottier in Huawei's shot. OnePlus 5T Finally, we get to the OnePlus 5T, one of my favorite phones of 2017. This one exhibits the most drastic differences between stock and Instagram cameras, mostly because OnePlus's built-in portrait mode is such a subtle effect. While this sounds like a criticism at first, I actually really appreciate this — it's a much more natural look, in my opinion, and more closely matches the results you'd see from a dedicated DSLR at f/3.5 or so. There's no overly heavyhanded background blur in the shot from the 5T's default camera software, though my right arm (pictured left) falls out of focus around my elbow.