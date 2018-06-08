If you're back and forth between Google's and Microsoft's ecosystems, one of the bigger sticking points can be the virtual assistant that each company offers. Yes, both will be able to tell you the weather, stock information, and help you navigate. But, the assistants differ when it comes to where they're supported, and accessories you can use with them. Here's how Google Assistant and Cortana stack up. Where are they supported?

Of course, it doesn't matter what Google and Microsoft include with Assistant and Cortana if they aren't available where you live. Google Assistant will be available in 52 countries by the end of 2018. Meanwhile, Cortana is available in 13 countries and seven languages. Do note that the capabilities of each assistant will vary from region to region and language to language. What platforms are they supported on?