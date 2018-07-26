Whether it's for your bank account, Twitter profile, or Pokemon Go, passwords are required for just about all of the apps and websites we use. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but even so, having to remember all of these can be a royal pain.

So, what's a person to do to keep from going insane while not forgetting hundreds of different login credentials?

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about this very topic, and these are a few tips they recommend for safe-keeping of all your passwords.