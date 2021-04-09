Spigen Liquid Air P Galaxy S21 HeroSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just might be the most technologically impressive phone on the market today, thanks to its stunning design, impressive camera array, and gorgeous screen. But perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of this powerful phone is its ability to work with Samsung's vaunted S Pen stylus.

The one drawback to this functionality is that, unlike the Note 20 Ultra, there is no built-in mechanism to store the S Pen. So what is a person to do? We'd imagine that most people would get an S21 Ultra S Pen case from Samsung's or a third party manufacturer like Spigen, but apparently, some people just shove them in their trousers!

Blues Fan
Blues Fan

I don't have the cheezy Samsung Spen case or that thing Spigen case. So how do you carry the spen? Is it safe to carry in your side pocket without damaging it?

Reply
fuzzylumpkin
fuzzylumpkin

I don't, it sits on a table at home. If you have one, common sense should tell you how well it would do in a trouser pocket...

Reply
Gary02468
Gary02468

Mine seems fine in the pocket with my phone. It depends on how tight your pockets are, though, and whether they're positioned so they fold when you bend.

Reply
mustang7757
mustang7757

That would annoying carrying around the S pen .

Reply

We want to hear from you — Do you use an S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra? How do you carry it around? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!

These are the best Movies on HBO Max right now
HBO to the Max

These are the best Movies on HBO Max right now

HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.

Grab a great mic for your PS4 or PS5 livestreams
Can you hear me now

Grab a great mic for your PS4 or PS5 livestreams

Looking to getting into game streaming? You'll want to invest in a good microphone before you start. Here are some great options for your PS4 or PS5 if you were lucky enough to find one.