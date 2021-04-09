The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just might be the most technologically impressive phone on the market today, thanks to its stunning design, impressive camera array, and gorgeous screen. But perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of this powerful phone is its ability to work with Samsung's vaunted S Pen stylus.
The one drawback to this functionality is that, unlike the Note 20 Ultra, there is no built-in mechanism to store the S Pen. So what is a person to do? We'd imagine that most people would get an S21 Ultra S Pen case from Samsung's or a third party manufacturer like Spigen, but apparently, some people just shove them in their trousers!
We want to hear from you — Do you use an S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra? How do you carry it around? Let us know!
