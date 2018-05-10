There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to use the virtual assistant built into your phone, rather than interfacing with the screen directly. Maybe you're driving and need to remain hands-free. Maybe you're washing the dishes and don't want to try and operate your phone with soaking wet hands. Maybe you're just on the other side of the room and don't feel like getting up to do a quick factoid search.

Whatever the reason, your phone's built-in assistant is there and ready to help you. There's just one problem — how do you access it? Depending on your phone, there may be multiple ways to access your virtual assistant, from pressing a dedicated button to calling out a certain key phrase, and different use cases may call for different activation triggers.

Take the Pixel 2, for example. You can activate Google Assistant by saying "okay, Google," but if you're already holding the phone you might as well just squeeze the sides instead. Google Assistant will activate all the same, and you don't have to risk setting off other nearby phones or Google Home speakers. Of course, like all Android phones, you can also just press and hold the home button.