If you don't want the hassle of the edge screen, turn it off!
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gives you access to the Edge screen which can make it easier to access certain contacts and apps. However many people never take advantage of the Edge screen's capabilities. If it does of a better job of getting in your way than it does of making things easier, then you may want to disable it. We've got the details on how to do just that right here!
How to disable the Edge Screen
Disabling the Edge screen is just a matter of flipping a toggle from within the settings. This means that turning the Edge screen off, or back on, just only take a few moments.
- Open Settings.
Tap Display.
- Scroll down and tap Edge screen.
Tap the toggle next to Edge panels to turn off the edge screen.
Reader comments
One of the best features why would you not want to use it
I love the edge lighting
Wait, people *don't* like the edge panels? I'll admit some are pretty worthless, but some like the app drawer helps me keep my home screen incredibly clean while still having an app drawer of sorts that's always available.
I'm using my edge screen to keep my home screen clean! I had to use an app like Swapps on old phones, nice that it's built-in in and more functional on the Note 8.
Since going to the Note 8, I no longer use the home screens for folders or shortcuts. I use Widgets only and use the edge screen for shortcuts and app folders. The only thing I wish it did was let you put Chrome shortcuts in the edge folders.
UPDATE - You can add Chrome Shortcuts on the HOME Screen in the TASKS Edge Panel but it doesn't create folders. It's close though.
Loving my edge screen!
The edge screen is one of the best features of the phone.