If you don't want the hassle of the edge screen, turn it off!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gives you access to the Edge screen which can make it easier to access certain contacts and apps. However many people never take advantage of the Edge screen's capabilities. If it does of a better job of getting in your way than it does of making things easier, then you may want to disable it. We've got the details on how to do just that right here!

How to disable the Edge Screen

Disabling the Edge screen is just a matter of flipping a toggle from within the settings. This means that turning the Edge screen off, or back on, just only take a few moments.

Open Settings. Tap Display. Scroll down and tap Edge screen. Tap the toggle next to Edge panels to turn off the edge screen.

Questions?

Do you have questions about disabling the Edge screen on Note 8? Have you turned off the Edge screen on your Note 8, or do you prefer to utilize it? Let us know in the comments below!