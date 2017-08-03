You can disable Bixby Voice with just a few taps!

Bixby Voice lets you ask questions to your Galaxy S8 and receive answers vocally. While this is handy for some people, not everybody wants to have Bixby answering questions for them. By turning off Bixby Voice, holding the Bixby button will now launch the app instead of a speech bubble. Turning Bixby Off — or back on — only takes a few moments, and we've got the details for you here!

How to turn off Bixby Voice

Launch the Bixby app on your phone. Tap the menu button in the upper right corner of your screen. (It looks like three vertical dots.) Tap on settings. Tap the toggle next to Bixby Voice. Tap Turn Off.

