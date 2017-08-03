You can disable Bixby Voice with just a few taps!
Bixby Voice lets you ask questions to your Galaxy S8 and receive answers vocally. While this is handy for some people, not everybody wants to have Bixby answering questions for them. By turning off Bixby Voice, holding the Bixby button will now launch the app instead of a speech bubble. Turning Bixby Off — or back on — only takes a few moments, and we've got the details for you here!
How to turn off Bixby Voice
- Launch the Bixby app on your phone.
- Tap the menu button in the upper right corner of your screen. (It looks like three vertical dots.)
Tap on settings.
- Tap the toggle next to Bixby Voice.
Tap Turn Off.
Questions?
Do you have questions about turning off Bixby Voice? Do you prefer leaving Bixby Voice turned off? Let us know in the comments below!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
How to disable Bixby voice
Now how do I **** it down completely? I don't want it on the camera, and I don't want it to open when I press it accidentally. I've tried some of the repurpose apps and they leave a lot to be desired. Basically, with those apps, I can set an appointment to launch when I be push it, but it Bixby still behind loading in the background Forest while the solo of my choice loads... Not ideal.
I'm guessing these instructions assume you've setup Bixby?
Here's how I did it: After turning on your phone and going through initial Android setup, turn off the Bixby screen for the launcher. Proceed never to setup Bixby. You can accidentally hit the Bixby button and have it come up, but never set it up, just back out.
It's never bothered me. Most of the time it's as if Bixby doesn't exist until you accidentally press the Bixby button which actually happens pretty rarely.
This! Just ignore it. And install a Launcher.
Just buy a case that hide the Bixby button
http://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-galaxy-s8-case-bixby-haters-777770/
Where is the one guy who says Bixby is the best thing ever? Don't get me wrong, for performing deep intergation phone wise or performing system tasks in the Samsung eco system it does just fine. We need to stop comparing it to Google Assistant however, Assistant is more of a web base platform and will always be a better search engine. They do totally different things. Together not a bad thing at all. They can coexist.
I'm one of the FPS placements biggest critics on the s8 but I don't understand why people are having such an issue with the Bixby Button. I know there's enough people complaining about it to know it's real but I can't remember accidentally even hitting it once.