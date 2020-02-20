If you no longer want to use WhatsApp, or if your WhatsApp data becomes corrupted, you can take care of this by deleting your WhatsApp account.

Deleting your WhatsApp account is a decision that should not be made lightly, as doing so will permanently erase all of your data. Even if you choose to reactivate your account in the future, your deleted data will still be gone and unable to be recovered.

With that out of the way, if you're set on deleting your account, doing so is a fairly easy process and requires just a couple minutes of your time.

How to delete your WhatsApp account

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Account. Tap Delete my account. Enter your phone number. Tap Delete my account. Indicate your reason for wanting to delete your account. Tap Delete my account. For the final time, tap Delete my account.

While deleting your account is easy enough, WhatsApp makes you re-confirm your decision to do this quite a few times throughout the various pages. While it might seem annoying at first, it's good that the company does this to stress the importance of what you're doing.

Once you tap the "Delete my account" button on that final page, your account and all data relating to it are gone for good. If ever want to jump back aboard the WhatsApp train, you'll need to create a new account from scratch.

In other words, be very, very sure that this is something you want to do.

