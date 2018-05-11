Being surrounded by the sounds of what you are watching in VR is part of what creates such an immersive experience. PlayStation VR is no exception to this, delivering 3D sound that makes everything sound as if you are actually surrounded by what you see. So if your sound isn't working correctly, it can throw a serious wrench into your enjoyment. That's why we've got the details on how to fix this problem. Use the earbuds that came with PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR actually comes with a pair of earbuds for you to use. While you certainly can use a different pair of headphones for your VR adventures, there are a few things to remember. First off, wireless headphones will not work with PlayStation VR. Instead, you'll need a pair of stereo earbuds or headphones. The truth of the matter though, is that the earbuds that came with your new VR system, are quite capable of delivering fantastic audio. There is also an extra perk of using the headphones that came in the box. That's because one earbud is on a far shorter cord than the other one. This makes it easy to find the correct earbud for each ear after you've already put on your PlayStation VR headset. Double check to ensure that the correct earbud is in the correct ear

PlayStation VR uses 3D sound to deliver on a superior experience. This means if you turn your head, stand up, move around, the sounds around you will change as well. For this reason, it's quite important to make sure that you have the correct earbud in the correct ear. If you don't, then you may well get disoriented when you hear something to your left, and the noise is actually coming from your right. Make sure everything is properly plugged in

If you aren't getting any audio at all when you put in the earbuds, then what you'll want to do is make sure that everything is properly plugged in. This means double checking to make sure that the headphones are plugged in properly. If they've come unseated, or unplugged all the way, then you aren't going to get any sound. Restart your system