Bixby Home is the central hub where Bixby can deliver summaries of what is going on in your apps in the form of cards, provided of course that you're rocking a Galaxy S8. We've got the details on how to customize the look of Bixby Home, as well as the information it displays for you!

How to add cards to Bixby Home

Cards are how you add what kind of information is displayed within Bixby Home. By adding cards you can customize exactly what you're looking at when the app is open.

Open Bixby Home. Tap the menu button in the upper right corner of your screen (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Settings. Tap Cards. Tap the toggle to add or remove a card from Bixby Home.

How to find compatible apps

Bixby Home is only compatible with specific apps, but you can find a list of all of these from within your settings menu.

Open Bixby Home. Tap the menu button in the upper right corner of your screen (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Settings. Tap Apps with Cards.

How to pin a card in Bixby Home

If you always want to have specific info displayed at the top of your Bixby Home, then you can pin a card there. This is particularly handy for the weather, or email updates.

Open Bixby Home. Tap the menu button on the card you want to pin. Tap Pin to Top.

How to unpin a card in Bixby Home

If you want to replace the pinned card at the top of your Bixby Home, first you'll need to unpin the current card.

Open Bixby Home. Tap the menu button on the card you want to unpin. Tap Unpin.

How to change the background color in Bixby Voice

When you have Bixby Voice open to full screen, there is a background color which can be changed. As you use Bixby, and go up in level you'll unlock new background colors.

Open Bixby Home. Tap the menu button in the upper right corner of your screen (it looks like three vertical dots) Tap Settings. Tap Background color. Tap the available color you want to use. Tap Apply.

