Not every Oculus Go game can be played with just the included remote control. Sometimes you need multiple joysticks, or multiple triggers, or even a proper D-Pad to really enjoy a game. In those cases what you really want is a gamepad. You may have noticed one of those didn't come in the box with your Oculus Go, and the controller settings in the headset doesn't give you the option to add a controller.

If you want to pair a gamepad to your Oculus Go, you need to have your phone and your gamepad close by. The rest is pretty easy, especially if you follow this guide.

