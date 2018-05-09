Now that the Oculus Go has hit store shelves, everyone wants to get their hands on one. So you bring it home, get it all set up, play your device and have an amazing time — except when you go to put it down, you put it into a puddle of milk your toddler spilled three hours before. Or, maybe you just want to maintain the cleanliness that it came out of the box with. Whatever your reasons, we're here to help you figure out how to clean your Oculus Go headset. From the safest cleaners to the proper cleaning steps are, you have come to the right place.

Warnings

When it comes to cleaning your VR headset, there are a few things you might not know. Before you get your supplies to clean — or worse, guess the right strategy — let us help you out.

Do not use chemicals on your lenses

This will cause permanent damage to your lenses that will take away from your experience.

Do not use abrasive cloths

Even if you're not using them on a surface you need to see from, make sure you aren't using any abrasive cloths. Remember, this headset has to go back on your face, and if you use a brillo pad to wipe out the inside you're just going to make your face hurt from the rough plastic you've created.

Remember to clean your device

Even though it's a preference, you don't have to clean your headset after every use. But you do want to make sure you give it a good wipe down here and there. This will make sure your lenses are always showing you pristine images and you aren't sharing germs with your friends (or yourself)!

Disinfecting wipes or casual maintenance