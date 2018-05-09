Now that the Oculus Go has hit store shelves, everyone wants to get their hands on one. So you bring it home, get it all set up, play your device and have an amazing time — except when you go to put it down, you put it into a puddle of milk your toddler spilled three hours before. Or, maybe you just want to maintain the cleanliness that it came out of the box with. Whatever your reasons, we're here to help you figure out how to clean your Oculus Go headset. From the safest cleaners to the proper cleaning steps are, you have come to the right place.
Warnings
When it comes to cleaning your VR headset, there are a few things you might not know. Before you get your supplies to clean — or worse, guess the right strategy — let us help you out.
Do not use chemicals on your lenses
This will cause permanent damage to your lenses that will take away from your experience.
Do not use abrasive cloths
Even if you're not using them on a surface you need to see from, make sure you aren't using any abrasive cloths. Remember, this headset has to go back on your face, and if you use a brillo pad to wipe out the inside you're just going to make your face hurt from the rough plastic you've created.
Remember to clean your device
Even though it's a preference, you don't have to clean your headset after every use. But you do want to make sure you give it a good wipe down here and there. This will make sure your lenses are always showing you pristine images and you aren't sharing germs with your friends (or yourself)!
Disinfecting wipes or casual maintenance
There are two different types of disinfecting wipes that should be in your cleaning cabinet if you own a VR headset. The first one is alcohol-free sanitary wipes. You can find these wipes for about $8 and they're perfect for cleaning out the headset between turns with friends. This way when one person is done using the OGO, they can wipe off all their sweat and germs before passing it around.
The other kind is your usual run-of-the-mill disinfecting wipes. You can get them on Amazon for about $12 but, let's be real, they are probably already in your house. These wipes are NOT for using between uses. The chemicals can cause irritation to your eyes or do some serious damage to your skin. Instead, use these after everyone is done playing for the day. Do not use alcohol wipes on the lenses of your headset. Wipe down the hard plastic interfaces (and the foam) of the OGO and then leave it set out on your shelf overnight to air out before your next use.
The deep clean
First thing's first, you want to make sure you have a dry microfiber cloth, a can of compressed air, a few Q-tips, and non-alcoholic disinfectant wipes. You can find a can of compressed air for $9 and a pack of microfiber cloths for $12, both on Amazon.
- Take your can of compressed air and get into all those hard-to-reach places to knock the dust loose.
- Use your Q-tip to finish cleaning the dust knocked loose.
- Use your Q-Tip to wipe out the edges of your lenses.
- Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe down the outside of the device.
- Use a non-alcoholic wipe to clean out the hard plastic and foam interface.
- Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe down the inside of the device.
- Use a dry microfiber cloth to clean the lenses - circular motions!
- Use your non-alcoholic wipes to clean off the controller.
What's your routine?
How often do you clean your headset, and what are your favorite products to use? Tell us in the comment section below!