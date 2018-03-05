So you want to get yourself a smart thermostat. Good for you. It's a smart investment. But, yeah. There are wires involved. And just a little bit of electricity. Nothing too scary (and nothing too high-voltage), but that does mean there's going to be a little bit of homework before you buy. Because (and I know this from experience) there's nothing worse than coming home with a few hundred bucks worth of hardware and finding you can't use it.

The good news is you don't have to be like me. The good news is that it's pretty easy to check to see if your home setup is compatible with a smart thermostat.

I'm not actually going to tell you if your home is compatible, though. But I will show you where to get started. Teach a man to fish, and all that.

Here's how.

First things first: Open things up

Regardless of which brand of smart thermostat you're going to go with, you're going to have to open up your current one and take a look at the wiring.

Most likely you'll see a rat's nest of different colored wires, probably with letters at the terminals. That's a good thing. Go ahead and take a picture of it with your phone. You'll thank me later.

Then, it's time to take a look at what you're considering.

Will my home work with a Nest Thermostat?