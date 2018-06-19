YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are Google's two premier subscription services for digital music and video content, and while YouTube Music isn't necessarily a bad deal at $9.99/month, you might as well go all the way with YouTube Premium at $11.99/month.

The added benefits and features that come with YouTube Premium for just $2 more each month is more than worth it, but what if you signed up for YouTube Music and are now longing to join the YouTube Premium club?

Lucky for you, changing your subscription is a piece of cake!

The process for changing from YouTube Music to YouTube Premium requires just a few taps, and without further ado, here's how to do exactly that.

Open YouTube and tap on your profile icon at the very top right. Tap Paid memberships. Tap Manage under your YouTube Music card. Tap Upgrade to YouTube Premium. Tap the blue Try It Free button. Tap Upgrade to confirm. Tap the red Let's go button to get started with your new membership.

Happy YouTube Premium-ing!

With all that said and done, you've now successfully switched from YouTube Music to YouTube Premium! If you have any questions or want to say "hey", drop a line in the comments below!

