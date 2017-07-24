Everyone wants to keep their ringtone game strong.

Changing the ringtone was one of the first ways to personalize our phones, and all this time later it's still one of the first things we do — even on a super-advanced device like the Galaxy S8. Whether you're willing to settle with one of the dozens of pre-loaded ringtones or want to get something unique, here are the steps you need to follow to change your ringtone.

How to change your Galaxy S8's ringtone

Open the Settings and find Sounds and vibration. Tap on Ringtone and then scroll through the list to find one you want. When you tap a selection, you get a preview of what it sounds like. If you want to add a custom ringtone, scroll to the very bottom and tap Add from phone. You can choose the default sound picker, or from other apps like Drive and Dropbox. In order to select a ringtone from these, it will have to already be saved to your device.

Once you find the sound file you want to use, it will be available in your settings.

Hey, some people will be just fine with the default ringtone on their phones — but why not go with something unique? Find the one that fits your personality and go with it. And it's super easy to do!