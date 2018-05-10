Google Assistant is pretty powerful, but in some ways, it's not on par with Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri. While recent announcements at Google I/O suggest that Assistant will soon be a lot more powerful with new "Continued Conversations," a new addition makes it an even better experience right now.

That's because Google has added six additional voices to Assistant, nearly tripling the total after it added a male voice in October of 2017. So how do you change to one of these new voices on your phone or Google Home? It's actually quite simple.

How to change the Google Assistant voice on your phone

To change the Google Assistant voice to one of the six new options on your phone, you have to get into the Assistant's settings.

Note: Your phone must be running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above to have access to Assistant.