The software that comes on OnePlus phones — OxygenOS — does a lot of cool things you won't find anywhere else. If you're a customization geek like me, one of the best features is the ability to change the theme and accent color of the user interface to make it look just the way you want.

The default theme that comes equipped on OnePlus phones out of the box doesn't look bad by any stretch of the imagination, but if you're ready to start tweaking things to make everything look exactly how you'd like, here's what you need to know.

How to change the theme

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Display. Tap Theme.

If you've never changed the theme of your phone, it'll be set to Default.

OnePlus gives you two options to choose from — Light and Dark — and both change the appearance of your settings page, quick settings drop-down, app drawer background, app shortcuts, and multiple OnePlus apps (such as Phone, Messages, Contacts, Calculator, and more.)

How to change the accent colors

After you've selected a theme you like, it's time to pick an accent color. Although not as drastic as the theme you choose, your accent color choice is reflected in the text/icons in settings, your quick settings icons, volume indicator, app shortcuts text, and in the app drawer.

To change your accent color:

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Display. Tap Accent color.

OnePlus currently gives you eight accent colors to choose from, but the company is testing something in the OxygenOS Open Beta that gives users more pre-made colors and even allows them to create their own custom hue.

If/when this makes its way to the stable build of OxygenOS, we'll update this post accordingly.

Also, take note that you can only change the accent color with the Dark or Light theme — not the Default one.

Keep on theming! 🎨

Now that you know how to change up the look of your OnePlus phone, what color combos are you going to rock?

