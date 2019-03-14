Let's be frank: Samsung's default keyboard on the Galaxy S10 is not good. Touch response just seems off. Word and sentence prediction is horrible. It has lots of customization options, and that's about all it has going for it. Thankfully Android offers everyone the opportunity to choose the keyboard that's right for them, with zero compromises. When Samsung's keyboard starts to grate on you to the point where you want something new, here's how you can switch — and recommendations for which keyboard you should pick.

Choosing a new keyboard

If you want to really get into it, there are hundreds of keyboard options on Google Play. You could spend hours and hours researching, but if you want to cut to the chase we highly recommend starting with one of our favorites.

Google's own Gboard and the ever-present SwiftKey are excellent starting points that millions of people use and enjoy. Critically, they're both leaps and bounds ahead of Samsung's own keyboard. And they're both free!

Install either one of these suggested keyboards, or another you find in the Play Store, and then you'll be ready to switch.

How to switch keyboards on the Galaxy S10

Install your replacement keyboard of choice. It will automatically become available in your settings, even if there's no app icon associated with it. Open up your Settings and scroll down to General management. Tap on Language and input and then Default keyboard. Select the new keyboard you'd like to use by tapping it in the list. Your new keyboard choice will now be displayed every time a keyboard is needed in the system — the default keyboard will never appear.

Now that you have a new keyboard set as the default, there are a few extra things to know about keyboards on Android.

When you install most third-party keyboards, they will come with additional settings you can use to tweak how the keyboard looks and acts. Sometimes this comes in the form of an "app" in the app drawer that you can tap that takes you to the settings. You can usually access these settings quickly from the keyboard itself — there will often be a settings icon that'll jump right to the same place. If all else fails, head back to the "Language and input" settings for keyboard settings.

You can have multiple keyboards installed at once! Only one can be set as the default, but you can keep several installed if you're still on the fence about which one you like. If you have a need to switch between keyboards regularly, by default you'll see a small keyboard selection button in the navigation bar any time you have a keyboard open. Just tap it, and you can quickly switch between any keyboard you've previously installed. All of the configurations options stay put.

Make the most of your Galaxy S10 experience with these accessories

AUKEY 10,000mAh Power Bank with 18W USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 ($30 at Amazon) This power bank strikes a good balance between capacity and portability, at 10,000mAh. It has USB-C to quickly recharge and provide power output to modern phones, and it also has Qualcomm Quick Charge to juice up your Galaxy S10 as quick as a wall plug. Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSD Card ($50 at Amazon) Triple (or at least double) your phone's storage to make tons of extra room for photos, videos, music and more. You don't have to go all-out with a massive card — you still get a huge amount of extra space for a good price. Anker PowerPort Qi Charging Pad ($18 at Amazon) This affordable 10W fast wireless charging pad is thinner on your desk or nightstand than most chargers on the market — even most of Samsung's — but is still very affordable. And a ring of LEDs makes it easy to tell if your phone is charging or fully charged.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.