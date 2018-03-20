Normally, adjusting the screen timeout option is as easy as going into the display settings and changing the value. However, MIUI does things differently, and the setting is tucked away in the lock screen menu. What's even more annoying is that the particular setting is labeled Sleep, which means you're not going to be able to find the option if you search in the settings menu for screen timeout.
If you're on a Xiaomi phone running MIUI 7 or higher, here's how to change the screen timeout setting.
How to change the screen timeout option in MIUI
- Open the Settings app from the home screen or app drawer.
- Scroll down until you see the System & Device category.
Tap Lock screen & password.
- Tap the Sleep button.
- Select your desired value to change the default timeout setting.
You should see the changes reflected in the settings.
That's it! MIUI offers a ton of customization options, and with the ROM picking up new features at a steady pace, things aren't always where you'd expect. For its part, Xiaomi does a great job of listening to the community when it comes to user suggestions.
For instance, the latest iteration of MIUI sees a retooled notification pane that works better with expanded previews and inline replies, and Xiaomi also introduced a host of optimizations and security features designed to speed up the interface. What do you like/hate the most about MIUI? Let me know in the comments below.