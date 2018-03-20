How to change the screen timeout option in MIUI

Normally, adjusting the screen timeout option is as easy as going into the display settings and changing the value. However, MIUI does things differently, and the setting is tucked away in the lock screen menu. What's even more annoying is that the particular setting is labeled Sleep, which means you're not going to be able to find the option if you search in the settings menu for screen timeout.

If you're on a Xiaomi phone running MIUI 7 or higher, here's how to change the screen timeout setting.