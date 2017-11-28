How to turn your Razer Phone up to 120(Hz).

The Razer Phone comes with an astonishing 120Hz display, capable of offering high frame-rate gaming like we've never seen before in a smartphone. However, by default, it's not 120Hz, and if you want that high refresh rate you'll need to enable it yourself.

Fortunately it's ridiculously easy:

Go into the phones Settings. Scroll down to Display. Tap on Refresh rate. Choose from the three options in front of you: 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz.

Out of the box, the Razer Phone is smack in the middle, at 90Hz. If you're wanting to experience the very best from some of the specially optimized games like Titanfall Assault and Vainglory, you'll want to turn on the 120Hz option.

There doesn't seem to be any serious detriment to battery life by operating at 120Hz, but it's good you get the choice in any case.

More: Razer Phone review