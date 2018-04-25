As functional as smartwatches are, they also serve as a great extension of your outfit/style. A leather band can help dress up a watch when at a formal gathering, but a silicone one is much better-suited when hitting the gym.

The Fitbit Versa comes with a standard silicone band that can be worn just about anywhere, and while it looks and feels just fine, there are a number of first and third-party bands to choose from to help dress up the watch to your exact liking. Fitbit opted for a proprietary band system with the Versa, and it's different from the other one introduced on the Ionic. The new setup can be a pain to deal with, so if you need a helping hand, you're in the right place. Step 1 – Push in on the lever of your existing band With your Fitbit Versa turned upside down, find the quick-release lever (it's the small metal pin near the Versa's body). Once you've located it, use your finger to push it in towards the middle of the watch. Not much pressure is required to get it to move, but having fingernails will certainly help! Step 2 – Pull the band away from the Versa

After you've pushed the pin in, angle the top up so that you can pull out the other end of the pin. Just like with the first step, you don't need a lot of force to get it out. With this done, repeat the process again for the other end of the band. Step 3 – Slide the pin of your new band into the Versa

Now that your old watch band is removed, it's time to connect your new one. On the new band, push the quick-release pin down so that the end furthest away from the lever is sticking out from the bottom. From here, put it into the corresponding hole. Step 4 – Set the other end of the pin