Google Home makes it easy to keep track of your busy life and enjoy some music when you're relaxing at home. When you're ready for some music or you want to check up on the news, though, you'll want to be sure that the default apps are the ones that you want to use. Adjusting default apps is different for each service, but we have the details for you here!

How to adjust your default music app

Google Home supports Pandora, Spotify, and Google Play Music for all your jamming needs. To use anything but Google Play Music — which is already linked to your Google account — you'll need to link an account. After you've done that, all you need to do is tap on the music service you are interested in using.

Open the Google Home app. Tap the menu button (it looks like three horizontal lines). Tap Music. Tap the circle next to the music service you want to change to.

How to adjust your news sources

Getting the headlines you care about from Google Home (rather than all the superfluous news that is out there) is a handy way to get a head start on your day. To personalize the news you want to hear about, you just need to adjust the news sources Google Home will read to you. There is a fairly extensive list to choose from, and you can even tweak the order of what news is delivered first.

Open Google Home. Tap the device icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap the menu button for Google Home (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Settings. Tap More under Google Assistant settings. Tap News. Tap Add new sources. Tap a checkbox to select new sources.

