Disney+ established itself as one of the best, most family-friendly streaming services on the market right now. However, it's possible that Disney+ might not be the best service for you and your family right now. With that in mind, we've put together this list of steps you can take to cancel Disney+.

How to cancel Disney+

Disney+ makes it easy to cancel your subscription if you decide that you no longer want to use the family-friendly streaming app. Here's what you need to do to cancel Disney Plus:

Using a computer or mobile browser, navigate to the Disney Plus website. Login to your Disney+ account. Select your Profile. Under profile, select Account. Under Subscription, select your Disney+ subscription. Select Cancel Subscription. You will be prompted to share your reason for cancelling, fill out the survey (optional) and complete cancellation.

It's worth pointing out that if you signed up for Disney+ through a third party, you'd need to cancel your subscription via the third-party service. For example, if you subscribe to The Disney Bundle via Hulu, you'll be asked to "Manage on Hulu." You can also get started by navigating to the third-party's help center or contacting them to learn more.

If applicable, canceling your Disney+ subscription will not delete your Disney+ account or the Disney account you use for other products and experiences from The Walt Disney Company.

Canceling Disney+ via mobile app

You can also cancel your Disney+ account via the Disney+ mobile app. Here are the steps you need to take to cancel your Disney+ subscription through the Disney+ app.

Open the Disney+ app. Login to the Disney+ app and select your profile. Click on your profile icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Scroll down and select Account. Select your current Subscription to manage preferences. Choose Cancel Subscription.

As with canceling via web browser, if you subscribe to Disney+ via a third-party service, the Disney+ app will redirect you so that you can manage your subscription through the third-party service.