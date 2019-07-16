Decking out your at-home theater is expensive, Thankfully, Prime Day has excellent deals on everything you'll need to build out your home entertainment center. Whether it's a new TV, a new smart speaker to control your TV, a soundbar or an excellent gaming console, there's something here for everyone.

Home entertainment your way

Building your home entertainment center is definitely a challenge, but the LG C8 OLED is an excellent place to start. I love Vizio soundbars and use one in my own home theater, so I recommend that, but the Sonos Beam is also a firm favorite amongst the team here.

After you have those pieces in place, don't forget a 10-pack of highly-rated HDMI cables, as well as an Amazon Echo to control everything with your voice. If there's one deal you definitely shouldn't miss, it's the $25 Fire TV Stick 4K as it's one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now.

Once you're done with your home entertainment center, don't forget to check out the rest of Amazon's incredible Prime Day sale.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.