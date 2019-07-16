Decking out your at-home theater is expensive, Thankfully, Prime Day has excellent deals on everything you'll need to build out your home entertainment center. Whether it's a new TV, a new smart speaker to control your TV, a soundbar or an excellent gaming console, there's something here for everyone.
- The Best TV: LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
- All the Quantum Dots: Samsung QN55Q8FN 55" 8 Series Smart TV
- Affordable yet large: Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition
- Mood lighting for your home: Philips Hue White Bulb Starter Kit
- Sense the light: Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor
- Philips: Philips Hue LightStrip Plus
- Sonos: Sonos Beam with Amazon Alexa Built-in
- VIZIO: VIZIO SB3220n-F6 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar (2018 Model)
- Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
- Voice control everything: Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
- AmazonBasics: AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 pack
- Microsoft: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
The Best TV: LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TVStaff pick
Need a new TV? Look no further than this LG C8 TV. It features an incredible OLED screen with vibrant colors and deep blacks, as well as several HDMI ports. It runs WebOS and has Assistant and Alexa support, with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit being added later this year, so it'll integrate with whichever assistant you use.
All the Quantum Dots: Samsung QN55Q8FN 55" 8 Series Smart TV
The Samsung Q8FN 8-series is an excellent TV, with Quantum Dot technology delivering an incredible picture. It comes with a wide color spectrum, astounding contrast ratios, and the latest HDR standards. Ambient mode allows your TV to blend in with your decor. This is a beautiful TV at a fantastic price!
Affordable yet large: Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition
If you're building an entertainment center on a budget, this Insignia TV is a great price on an already-affordable TV. Featuring Fire TV built-in, you have access to lots of live TV channels and all the streaming services in one place. There are three HDMI slots (one with ARC), so you can connect all your devices to your TV.
Mood lighting for your home: Philips Hue White Bulb Starter Kit
This is a great deal on a starter kit that includes 4 White Ambiance Hue Smart Bulbs, and a bridge. If you've been wondering about Hue bulbs, this is a great place to start. I've got 8 of these bulbs in my living room, and it's great to be able to control everything with my voice.
Sense the light: Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor
This is one of the favorite things in my home as it helps me turn lights on and off automatically, especially at night when I'm half asleep. Paired with the White bulb starter kit above, this is a great way to ensure you have light when you need it.
Philips: Philips Hue LightStrip Plus
There's no better way to add light behind your wall-mounted TV or entertainment center than with a Philips Hue light strip. This kit is 6 feet long – and you can extend it further – to help make your entertainment center the focal point. Millions of colors and customizable scenes you can adapt these for any viewing party.
Sonos: Sonos Beam with Amazon Alexa Built-in
A good TV needs a great sound system, and the Sonos Beam is fantastic. It features crisp audio, and you can group multiple Sonos devices in your home for an all-house music system. Whether it's via the Sonos app, through AirPlay 2 or with your voice and Alexa, there's plenty of ways to control this incredible speaker.
VIZIO: VIZIO SB3220n-F6 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar (2018 Model)
Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
A 4K TV needs 4K content, and the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great way to breathe life into your 4K TV. If you're missing certain apps on your TV, or wish you could access 4K content easily, the Fire TV Stick 4K is perfect. The remote supports Alexa, and it comes with $45 in Sling Credit to get you started with cord-cutting.
Voice control everything: Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
A connected home needs a great smart speaker to help you control everything. The 2nd Generation Amazon Echo is perfect with excellent audio. Plus, it has the full power of Alexa's smart skills to help you manage your new lights, TV, soundbar, and more!
AmazonBasics: AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 pack
Lots of devices connected to your home entertainment center means you'll need plenty of HDMI cables. This AmazonBasics bundle is a must-have with a 10-pack of 3 feet HDMI cables with plenty of savings. There's also other lengths and different size bundles on offer.
Microsoft: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
A 4K TV is great for gaming, and the Xbox One S has access to a massive catalog of games. It's compatible with Xbox Live Gold so you can play your friends. While there's no physical disc slot, you can purchase and download all the games you need from the Microsoft Store.
Home entertainment your way
Building your home entertainment center is definitely a challenge, but the LG C8 OLED is an excellent place to start. I love Vizio soundbars and use one in my own home theater, so I recommend that, but the Sonos Beam is also a firm favorite amongst the team here.
After you have those pieces in place, don't forget a 10-pack of highly-rated HDMI cables, as well as an Amazon Echo to control everything with your voice. If there's one deal you definitely shouldn't miss, it's the $25 Fire TV Stick 4K as it's one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now.
Once you're done with your home entertainment center, don't forget to check out the rest of Amazon's incredible Prime Day sale.
