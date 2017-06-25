Quickly, Potterheads, to Facebook!
Wanna feel old? The first Harry Potter book was released 20 years ago today. Don't let that bum you out, though. In celebration of this anniversary, Facebook has turned a few of your favorite words into spells you and your friends can activate on both the app and the website.
Here's how it works!
Casting a Harry Potter spell on Facebook
Unlike many other Facebook promotions, there's no page you have to go and like to access these powers. All you need to do is create a post or comment with one of these words:
- Harry Potter
- Slytherin
- Gryffindor
- Hufflepuff
- Ravenclaw
When you send the post, a little wand will appear and magic will erupt across your screen. After the post is live, you and any of your friends can click or tap on those words — which are now colored special for the celebration — and that same wand animation will appear again!
What are you waiting for? Go have some fun!
