How to block businesses from sending you messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolled out business accounts last year as a way to monetize its platform. With business accounts, companies can send you messages about everything from service updates, ticket confirmations, transaction-related information, and much more. The goal with business accounts is to move the conversation from SMS — where these updates were sent previously — to WhatsApp, and promote interaction between customers and local businesses.

Some businesses have taken to sharing booking confirmation and status messages via WhatsApp. BookMyShow, an Indian ticketing platform, routinely sends out tickets and registration-related information for upcoming events via the messaging platform, and even financial institutions like Citibank are getting in on the action by sending transaction confirmation messages on WhatsApp.