Eschewing its predecessor's design, the PS5 requires a base to stand vertically and lay horizontally. I noted in my PS5 review that people could run into issues with this. We've created a step-by-step to help walk you through setting up your PS5 base in whichever orientation you prefer. If you choose to stand it up vertically, just note that you'll need a screwdriver or similar object to help with the process.
Note: The PS5 used in this guide is a standard PS5 with a disc drive, not the PS5 Digital Edition. Setting up the PS5 Digital Edition will require similar steps, but the shape of the base might vary slightly.
How to set up a PS5 vertically
- Take your PS5 and its accessories out of the box.
Twist the base so that you reveal the included screw.
- Remove the included screw from the base.
Lay your PS5 on its front and remove the screw cover on the bottom of the console.
Attach the base below the power port, lining up the screw holes on the console and base.
Tighten the screw with a flathead screwdriver or similar object.
- Carefully stand up your PS5 and you should be good to go!
How to set up a PS5 horizontally
- Lay your PS5 on its front.
Make sure the screw compartment on the bottom of the base is closed. This changes the orientation of the base itself.
Look at the back of the console and find where the DualSense button pattern is on the inside of its faceplate near the ports.
Snap the base into place so that its hooks line up with the button pattern.
- Carefully place your console on your entertainment stand.
Because of the way the base attaches to the PS5, you'll need to pay attention to which orientation it's in. When the hidden screw compartment is open and revealed, you're ready to set it up vertically. When the compartment is closed, you can set it up horizontally. There is also a space for the screw cap you removed from the console in the base's compartment. If you haven't been able to buy a PS5 yet, you'll want to keep an eye out for stock.
It's less than ideal that the PS5 requires some extra steps to set up with its base, but it's the reality we have to deal with. Thankfully the process is fairly easy and painless.
