Time to get familiar with all of your new goodies.
Samsung recently started to roll out Tizen 3.0 for last year's Gear S3 smartwatch, and there are a lot of new features and goodies included with it as part of Samsung's "Value Pack Update." Whether you're a fitness nut, use your smartwatch to help you be more productive throughout the day, or simply want access to some new UI tricks, Tizen 3.0 has something for just about everyone.
Some of our forum users have already started using the new software on their Gear S3, and this is what they had to say.
vader463311-20-2017 03:09 PM“
Little cool thing, hold down on the watchface to see your other watchfaces. Turn the bezel all the way left and it will show 4 of the faces at a time to scroll through with the bezel.Reply
Cowboy846711-20-2017 03:31 PM“
Finally have the ability to see an entire text message thread even if you don't have default samsung messaging. Using Textra and I am able to see the whole thing.Reply
stmax11-20-2017 10:42 PM“
My favorite feature so far... The quick settings can be edited and one of them is AOD! I use AOD at work but screen off after work. Now it's one step away rather than drilling into settings.Reply
RustyFJ11-20-2017 10:48 AM“
Make sure you sync your steps and other health measurements with your phone before you update. Annoyingly I've lost all steps and number of floors climbed today since the update.Reply
If you've already downloaded the update, we'd like to hear from you – How are you liking Tizen 3.0 on your Gear S3?
Reader comments
How are you liking Tizen 3.0 on the Gear S3?
I'm enjoying it so far. I haven't noticed any irregular battery drain. Still early but it's a good sign. The features and additions are useful. Glad that the watch hasn't been forgotten with the Gear Sport out now.
So far so good. Nothing negative to say about it. All the new updates are def an improvement.
I'm liking the refresh on the interface and the design of the software. Still exploring all the new options with the fitness tracking.
My battery life has been awful since the update yesterday. Wondering if anyone else has had the same experience.
Also lost all my fitness tracking data on the watch after the update. Like that comment above says, make sure you sync your watch with your phone before you install the update...
Patiently waiting for the update, I believe the update that launched yesterday was for the Bluetooth Variant, us that have the LTE model I'm guessing are waiting for the update to go through the carrier verification process 😔
Ability of Gear app to see downloaded podcast files on phone from Pocketcasts, Google Play or Spotify to transfer to watch for standalone listening is overlooked again.
What do you mean Spotify? As long as you have premium service you can download for offline use.
Hasn't come to my Frontier on T-Mo yet.
Another temptation to try. I've been a solid Android Wear user for a few years now but I've always liked the slickness of Tizen. It just may be hard to give up Google Assistant, which as worked rather well on Android 2.0 for me.
Not on my T-Mobile frontier. Urrgg