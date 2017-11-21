Time to get familiar with all of your new goodies.

Samsung recently started to roll out Tizen 3.0 for last year's Gear S3 smartwatch, and there are a lot of new features and goodies included with it as part of Samsung's "Value Pack Update." Whether you're a fitness nut, use your smartwatch to help you be more productive throughout the day, or simply want access to some new UI tricks, Tizen 3.0 has something for just about everyone.

Some of our forum users have already started using the new software on their Gear S3, and this is what they had to say.

vader4633 11-20-2017 03:09 PM “ Little cool thing, hold down on the watchface to see your other watchfaces. Turn the bezel all the way left and it will show 4 of the faces at a time to scroll through with the bezel. Reply

Cowboy8467 11-20-2017 03:31 PM “ Finally have the ability to see an entire text message thread even if you don't have default samsung messaging. Using Textra and I am able to see the whole thing. Reply

stmax 11-20-2017 10:42 PM “ My favorite feature so far... The quick settings can be edited and one of them is AOD! I use AOD at work but screen off after work. Now it's one step away rather than drilling into settings. Reply

RustyFJ 11-20-2017 10:48 AM “ Make sure you sync your steps and other health measurements with your phone before you update. Annoyingly I've lost all steps and number of floors climbed today since the update. Reply

If you've already downloaded the update, we'd like to hear from you – How are you liking Tizen 3.0 on your Gear S3?

