Here's what you had to say about the Pixel 2 XL's new display modes.
With the recent November security patch update that Google just started to push out, the Pixel 2 XL is gaining new display profiles to silence the complaints that many users have voiced regarding the dull and washed-out nature of the phone's screen.
The Pixel 2 XL previously featured a Vivid toggle that increased saturation by around 10-percent, but this has now been replaced with Normal, Boosted, and Saturated.
Some users are still waiting to get their hands on the November update, but for those that have already downloaded it, here's what they've had to say for their initial impressions.
After the Nov update on Pixel 2 XL what are your thoughts on the Saturation Settings. I have found that the Boosted works best for me. I like the Saturated setting except I think it makes white backgrounds look to red.Reply
I settled on Boosted also. It may be my imagination, but it appears to me to be a little more saturated than the previous "Vivid" setting. Has anyone seen figures from Google on the levels of saturation for the 3 new levels? I tried Saturated for a while, and it some situations it was more fun. But in the end most things just seemed too cartoonish. The thing that made me switch back to...Reply
Everything's different, boosted has a little increase to it, I miss the stock oneReply
normal boosted ( and should be ) oversaturatedReply
Thoughts about the new display modes seem to be all across the board, so we'd like to hear from you – If you have the November update on your Pixel 2 XL, has your opinion about the display changed?
