About a week ago, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy S20 series. One 3.0 is chock-full of new software features, including things from Android 11 and a few Samsung-exclusive additions.

Big updates like this do take some time to fully roll out to everyone, but now that it's been a few days since the rollout first began, we wanted to check-in with the AC forums and see how people are reacting to the update.

Here's what some folks had to say:

Adam Frix

Just got it. (Didn't feel a need to post a huge screen shot of it downloading....) The first thing I noticed was that they fixed something I'd been unhappy about for a long time now: the status bar at the top is now using BLACK text/icons over my light colored wallpaper. Now I can see everything without having to swipe down. The old white-only status bar stuff annoyed me ever since my S9+...

missy8787

Downloading now

jlangner

My wife's S20+ got it last night. Now if my Note 20 will get.. haha

