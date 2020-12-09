About a week ago, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy S20 series. One 3.0 is chock-full of new software features, including things from Android 11 and a few Samsung-exclusive additions.
Big updates like this do take some time to fully roll out to everyone, but now that it's been a few days since the rollout first began, we wanted to check-in with the AC forums and see how people are reacting to the update.
Here's what some folks had to say:
Now, we want to hear from you — How are you liking One UI 3.0 on your Galaxy S20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
